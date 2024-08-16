Montecito Bank & Trust Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,357,000 after buying an additional 62,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $140,472,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 681,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.29. 244,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.84. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.