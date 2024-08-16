Montecito Bank & Trust Has $617,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.81.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.64. 1,007,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,690. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

