Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

HACK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 32,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,952. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

