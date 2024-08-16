Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 9,939 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDW. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 67,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.88. 74,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,189. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.