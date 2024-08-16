Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 145 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $125,319,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.15. 520,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,818. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.28 and its 200 day moving average is $252.66. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

