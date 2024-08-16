Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 744,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after buying an additional 1,678,594 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,481,000 after buying an additional 1,303,434 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,336,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 41,992.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,826,000 after buying an additional 279,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.89. 169,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,635. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $469.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.00.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

