Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.36.

TWFG stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. TWFG has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III purchased 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,830,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TWFG news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III acquired 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

