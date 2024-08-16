Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$17.22 and last traded at C$17.20, with a volume of 14980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.05.

Specifically, insider Sime Armoyan bought 800 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$109.96 per share, with a total value of C$87,970.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

