MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,100 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 493,500 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 835,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

LIFW traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,552. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. MSP Recovery has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $17.48.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 724.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.