Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 17.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 13,331,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 3,859,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

