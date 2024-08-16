Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 17.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 13,331,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 3,859,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Mullen Automotive
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.