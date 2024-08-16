Mumu the Bull Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Mumu the Bull has a market capitalization of $92.04 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Mumu the Bull Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00004617 USD and is down -10.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $4,060,453.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mumu the Bull should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mumu the Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

