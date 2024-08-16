Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys 82,760 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 297.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Macerich worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Macerich by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 80,541 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,460.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 303,704 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 112,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Down 1.1 %

MAC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 1,288,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

