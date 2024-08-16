Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.84. 671,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,328. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $154.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

