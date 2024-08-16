Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Flowserve accounts for approximately 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Flowserve worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 60.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 53.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 5,256.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 612,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,452,000 after buying an additional 600,866 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 69.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 59.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE FLS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. 1,019,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $52.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

