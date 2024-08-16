Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gannett by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Gannett by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 11,589,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday, May 24th.

GCI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $694.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. Gannett had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

