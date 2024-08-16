Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 3,755 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Autoliv comprises approximately 2.0% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Autoliv by 6.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 12,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ALV. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.94. 492,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

