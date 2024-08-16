Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 5,705 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.2% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 66,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.87. 48,168,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,227,133. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

