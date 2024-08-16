Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cummins by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cummins by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

CMI stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.65. 578,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,165. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.72 and a 200-day moving average of $279.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

