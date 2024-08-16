Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,710 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 985.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,263 shares of company stock worth $2,690,030 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE FHI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. 720,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,009. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.35 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHI. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

