Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

NATH traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.14. 17,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a market cap of $298.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.23. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $79.75.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 14.15%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 5.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

