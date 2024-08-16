National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK)

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TerraVest Industries in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.29. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerraVest Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TerraVest Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins set a C$95.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

TVK stock opened at C$95.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.34. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of C$30.45 and a one year high of C$96.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, insider Pierre Fournier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.23, for a total transaction of C$37,615.00. In related news, insider Pierre Fournier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.23, for a total transaction of C$37,615.00. Also, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total transaction of C$6,311,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,060.25. Insiders sold 100,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,507,738 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

