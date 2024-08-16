National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Down 21.8% in July

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,200 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 850,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBHC stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $41.37. 221,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In other National Bank news, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $807,607.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $895,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,121,894.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,452.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $807,607.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,625 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in National Bank by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

