Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

