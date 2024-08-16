Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navient to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Navient has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Navient will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

