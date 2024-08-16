Navigator’s (NVGS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVGS. Citigroup began coverage on Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Navigator from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Navigator alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NVGS

Navigator Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,181. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. Navigator has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.51 million. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 13.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.