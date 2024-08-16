Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 356,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,708,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $567.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $387,412.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,944,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,452,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,009,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 232,496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 550.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

