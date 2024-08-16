Neal Lux Purchases 4,500 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) CEO Neal Lux acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $68,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,445.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 31,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FET. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pickering Energy Partners LP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

