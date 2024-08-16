NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 595,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,719.0 days.
NEC Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NIPNF remained flat at $75.00 during midday trading on Friday. NEC has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $88.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08.
About NEC
