Needham & Company LLC Lowers Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.89.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 4,791,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,741. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.