Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Hut 8 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUT opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at $588,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the second quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

