Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
Cannabist Stock Performance
Shares of Cannabist stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21. Cannabist has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.50.
Cannabist Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabist
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.