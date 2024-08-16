Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Cannabist Stock Performance

Shares of Cannabist stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21. Cannabist has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Cannabist Company Profile

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

