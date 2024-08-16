Nervos Network (CKB) Hits Market Cap of $343.28 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $343.28 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,872.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.04 or 0.00574304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00112606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00031775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00253051 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00036404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00072833 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,461,830,026 coins and its circulating supply is 44,757,812,334 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

