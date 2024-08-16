NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $89.47

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.47, but opened at $87.04. NetEase shares last traded at $87.66, with a volume of 232,992 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

