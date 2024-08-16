Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $10.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $674.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $653.82 and a 200 day moving average of $620.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

