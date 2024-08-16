Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells $2,090,332.50 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NBIX stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $145.01. 711,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,864. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.94.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
