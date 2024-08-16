Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Gap Up to $12.62

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $12.88. Newmark Group shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 88,585 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newmark Group

Newmark Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.