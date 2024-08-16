NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.97. 243,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,824,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.50 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 411.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,530,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,144 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,641,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 858,471 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

