NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,758,500 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 2,216,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,396.3 days.

NEXON Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXOF remained flat at $18.52 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336. NEXON has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

Get NEXON alerts:

About NEXON

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company’s PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.