Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 156000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Nexus Gold Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$682,050.00, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.70.
About Nexus Gold
Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in Dakuli II Property which covers an area of 9,800 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company also has an option to acquire 90% interests in the Fofora Gold Property covering approximately an area of 6,200 hectares located in the Burkina Faso, West Africa.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Gold
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.