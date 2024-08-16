Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.72.

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock traded up C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$7.89. 118,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$558.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. Insiders acquired a total of 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

