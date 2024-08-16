NFT Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,238.81 or 0.99945162 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

