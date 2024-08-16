NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

NICE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts expect that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NICE by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NICE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in NICE by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

