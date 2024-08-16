Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKTX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nkarta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Nkarta Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NKTX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.03. 369,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $248.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $9,504,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter worth about $788,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Nkarta by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 251,795 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nkarta by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,966,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 405,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

