NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

NMI Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.27. 75,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,246. NMI has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in NMI by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,006,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

