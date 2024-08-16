Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.