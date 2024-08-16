Northland Securities Trims NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price to $275.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Northland Securities from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NICE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

NICE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.05. 95,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.02.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in NICE by 5,255.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in NICE during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at $9,699,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NICE by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

