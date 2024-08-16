Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $230.12 and last traded at $231.11. 5,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 183,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Nova Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.43. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $156.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Nova by 231.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nova by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nova by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 71,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the first quarter worth about $2,589,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nova by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

