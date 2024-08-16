Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 1,064 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 2.2% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of VONE stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $251.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,078. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.75 and its 200-day moving average is $237.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.814 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.