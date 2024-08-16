Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 4,185 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 274,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1,212,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 274,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 198,177 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BMEZ traded down 0.08 on Friday, reaching 15.56. 126,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,854. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is 15.56. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.