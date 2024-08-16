Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 74 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nova R Wealth Inc. cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.4% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.44. 1,523,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,169. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

